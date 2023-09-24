Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,164. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

