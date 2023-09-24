Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,046 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.10. 607,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,874. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.