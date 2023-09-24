Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $23,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TEL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $123.04. 1,540,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,225. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

