Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

