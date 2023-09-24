Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.30. The stock had a trading volume of 799,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,197. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

