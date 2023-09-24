Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.67. 23,171,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

