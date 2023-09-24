Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth raised its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.78. 575,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,093. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.22.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.