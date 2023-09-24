Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT Raised to GBX 711

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 706 ($8.75) to GBX 711 ($8.81) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.53) to GBX 880 ($10.90) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,230 ($15.24) to GBX 1,280 ($15.86) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $939.20.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

HRGLY opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

