Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT Raised to GBX 711

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 706 ($8.75) to GBX 711 ($8.81) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
HRGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.53) to GBX 880 ($10.90) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,230 ($15.24) to GBX 1,280 ($15.86) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $939.20.
Read Our Latest Report on HRGLY
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hargreaves Lansdown
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.