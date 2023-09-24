Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 591,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 268,132 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 272,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.02 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.