HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 20,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $900,894.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $765,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,054.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,621. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 812,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 256,693 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,719,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

