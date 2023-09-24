Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases 947 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $3,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $272.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.33.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.