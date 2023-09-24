HI (HI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $365,258.73

HI (HI) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, HI has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $365,258.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,600.20 or 1.00041110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00107079 USD and is up 6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $352,702.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

