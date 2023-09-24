Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.58) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.
