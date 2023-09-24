holoride Price Hits $0.0146 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, holoride has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $88,106.46 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.72 or 0.05997705 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00033759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01470449 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $136,284.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.