Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lifted by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after purchasing an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after purchasing an additional 275,879 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

