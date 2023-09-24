Hongli Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HLP)

Hongli Group’s (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 25th. Hongli Group had issued 2,062,500 shares in its public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $8,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Hongli Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Hongli Group Price Performance
Shares of HLP opened at $1.50 on Friday. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.
About Hongli Group
