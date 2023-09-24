Hongli Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:HLP)

Hongli Group’s (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 25th. Hongli Group had issued 2,062,500 shares in its public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $8,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Hongli Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of HLP opened at $1.50 on Friday. Hongli Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

