Horizen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Horizen has a market cap of $104.07 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00027654 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00099752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00047565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,157,244 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

