Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stephens cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.03.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TWNK

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

TWNK stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.