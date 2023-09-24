IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IHI Price Performance

Shares of IHICF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. IHI has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $27.50.

Get IHI alerts:

About IHI

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.