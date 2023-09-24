Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.20

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.20 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36.10 ($0.45). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 202,628 shares.

Ilika Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £59.59 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 12.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.16.

Ilika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.