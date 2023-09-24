Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 23,562 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. PBF Energy makes up about 0.3% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $2,742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,864.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $53.21. 2,493,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 42.15%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

