Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 146,179 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BITO. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $511,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,505.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 4,323,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

