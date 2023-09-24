Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $562,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.93. 4,903,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,599. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

