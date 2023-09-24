Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $6.60 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.01. 499,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,263. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

