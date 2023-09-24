Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $959,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,701 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Best Buy accounts for 0.3% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,139 shares of company stock worth $32,936,061. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.25. 2,319,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

