Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 8,360,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

