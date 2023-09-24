Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,127. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.05.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

