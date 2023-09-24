Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $55.32 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,317,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

