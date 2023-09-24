Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

HBAN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.31. 10,812,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,482,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

