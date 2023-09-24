Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 18.6 %

INDP stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson acquired 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 44,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $86,046.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,131,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson bought 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.