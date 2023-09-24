Internet Computer Price Reaches $2.97 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00011159 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $8.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,397,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,202,272 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

