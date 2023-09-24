Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Lowered to $38.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

