Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.57. 1,233,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.52. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.