Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Position Decreased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,589 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.21 during trading hours on Friday. 292,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,204. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

