Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $159.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

