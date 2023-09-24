Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

