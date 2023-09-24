Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 420,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.37. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

