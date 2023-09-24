Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Raised by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 927,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.13. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

