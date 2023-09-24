Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Sold by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,890,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

