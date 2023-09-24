InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

NVIV opened at $1.16 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.