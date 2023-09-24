IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.69. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

