iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,301 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $60,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 506,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.