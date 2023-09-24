iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.07. 506,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,742. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

