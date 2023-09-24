iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,424,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 506,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

