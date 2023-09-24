iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,305,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

