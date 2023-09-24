iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Trimmed by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 5.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $50,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $101.59. 386,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

