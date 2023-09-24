iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Decreased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.