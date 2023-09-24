iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Trimmed by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,913 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

