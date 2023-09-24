iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEFA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $65.30. 8,349,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.15.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.