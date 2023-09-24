iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.39 and its 200 day moving average is $429.93. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

